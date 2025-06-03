Caret Capital Raises Over INR 160 Cr in 6 Months, Eyes INR 400 Cr for Sustainability-Focused Fund Caret Capital is set to announce four investments: an electric 2-wheeler platform for gig workers, a battery lifecycle firm, a rural livestock feed distributor, and an AI-powered SaaS platform for tracking carbon emissions in supply chains.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Caret Capital

Caret Capital, a venture capital fund dedicated to sustainability, has successfully raised over INR 160 crore within just six months of its launch. The early-stage thematic fund is backed by prominent investors including Bajaj Auto, Transport Corporation of India (TCI), and a leading US-based private foundation. The firm is targeting a total corpus of INR 400 crore.

The fund focuses on startups driving India's growth across smart mobility, distribution and supply chain, and jobs—three key sectors projected to contribute over USD 1.2 trillion to the Indian economy by 2030.

"Our mission is to back entrepreneurs who are building the next generation of sustainable solutions that will shape India's future," said Prajakt Raut, Co-founder and Partner at Caret Capital. "The strong interest from investors is a testament to the potential of our thematic approach."

Caret Capital aims to create a lasting impact by enabling the creation of 10 million jobs and reducing 10 million metric tons of carbon emissions through its investments.

The fund is preparing to announce four key investments, including:

  • A subscription-based electric 2-wheeler platform for gig workers,
  • A battery lifecycle management company,
  • A livestock feed distribution startup for rural markets, and
  • An AI-powered SaaS platform that tracks carbon emissions in supply chains.

To support early-stage startups, Caret Capital runs Caret360, a 100-day accelerator program that provides capital, mentorship, and deep market access. Additionally, its annual event, Caret GPS (Growth Productivity Summit), gathers industry leaders to explore innovations and productivity solutions. The next edition is scheduled for later this year.

With a portfolio that includes 27 innovative startups like Celcius, Unstop, Traqcheck, EVeez, Awign, and Enmovil, Caret Capital continues to strengthen its track record in backing transformative ventures.

Led by Pankaj Bansal, Karan Mittal, and Prajakt Raut, the fund remains committed to investing in startups aligned with India's structural development and sustainable future.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

ServeClub Raises Funding to Accelerate India's Pickleball Revolution

The funds will be deployed toward product development and expanding ServeClub's reach across India through both online and offline channels.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

The 'Hustle' He Started Out of His Station Wagon Became a Nationwide Business That's About to Hit $300 Million: 'Everything We Do Is Pretty Simple'

Mike Adair, founder and CEO of Red's All Natural, quit finance to give entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Technology

Can India Come Out of Its Battery Import Dependency?

India's battery market is expanding rapidly, technologies are evolving, and policies are aligning—but until the country secures control over its supply chains and critical resources, its battery ambitions will continue to ride on a fragile charge

By Aditya Pran Mahanta