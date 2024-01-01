axis bank
Everest Fleet Secures USD 30 Mn in Series C Funding from Uber to Boost Clean-Energy Fleet Expansion
The capital injection will enable Everest Fleet to scale its operations and expand its fleet of clean-energy vehicles, focusing on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EVs).
Paytm and Axis Bank Come Together to Enhance Transaction Efficiency via POS and Card Payment Devices
Paytm partners with Axis Bank to offer point of sales solutions and card payment devices
Where Are The Women in Indian Banking?
Women leaders who once made their presence felt in Indian banking and who the industry has now lost because of various reasons
How This Discounting Platform is Aiming to Solve the Credit Woes of MSMEs
A.Treds ensures the sellers don't have to prove their credibility on the platform by providing either collaterals or credentials