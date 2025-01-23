The investment is projected to contribute USD 15.3 billion to India's GDP and support over 81,300 full-time jobs annually within the local data center supply chain.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced its plan to invest 8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region, Maharashtra, by 2030, to further expand cloud computing capacity in India.

The investment is projected to contribute USD 15.3 billion to India's GDP and support over 81,300 full-time jobs annually within the local data center supply chain.

The announcement was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government of Maharashtra and AWS.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, lauded the collaboration, stating, "AWS's decision to set up operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a pivotal moment for Maharashtra. This partnership will bolster our technological infrastructure, drive innovation, and create opportunities for economic growth."

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The USD 8.3 billion investment builds on AWS's previous USD 3.7 billion investment in Maharashtra from 2016 to 2022. This expansion is part of AWS's broader commitment to invest USD 12.7 billion in India by 2030. The projected USD 15.3 billion GDP contribution will be driven by AWS's construction and operation of data centers, alongside value additions to India's IT sector.

The investment will also support an average of 81,300 full-time jobs annually across various industries, including telecommunications, construction, electricity generation, facilities maintenance, and data center operations. These roles are integral to the data center supply chain, creating a ripple effect of economic benefits across multiple sectors.

Driving Digital Transformation

AWS's investment is expected to power the digital transformation of enterprises, startups, public sector organisations, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With existing customers like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Coal India leveraging AWS's services, the expanded cloud infrastructure will enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.

AWS has also partnered with strategic collaborators, including TCS, PwC, and Deloitte, through the AWS Partner Network (APN), enabling customers to develop scalable digital solutions. The cloud giant's efforts are poised to democratise access to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Social Impact and Skill Development

Beyond economic contributions, AWS is committed to social impact initiatives. Its community engagement programs in Maharashtra include providing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education to over 12,000 students and empowering more than 500 women through skills and entrepreneurship training. AWS claims that it has also trained over 5.9 million individuals in cloud skills across India since 2017.

AWS's Skills-to-Jobs Tech Alliance in India, with nearly 100 collaborating institutions, aims to bridge the digital skills gap. Additionally, a pilot program in Maharashtra trains students in data center operations, preparing the workforce for future opportunities.

Sustainability and Renewable Energy

AWS is committed to sustainability, achieving 100% renewable energy usage for its operations globally in 2023, seven years ahead of schedule. In India, AWS supports over 50 renewable energy projects, contributing to Amazon's broader goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. A study by Accenture revealed that moving IT workloads to AWS data centers can reduce carbon footprints by up to 99%, showcasing the environmental benefits of cloud migration.

AWS's USD 8.3 billion investment underscores its role as a key enabler of India's digital growth. By expanding cloud infrastructure, fostering innovation, creating jobs, and prioritising sustainability, AWS is set to accelerate India's path to becoming a global leader in digital transformation.