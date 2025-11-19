The program offers a range of financial and lifestyle features such as zero balance savings accounts, insurance coverage, credit card privileges and customised loan options.

Axis Bank has announced a new Curated Corporate Salary Program aimed at employees of start ups and digital businesses, strengthening its focus on India's expanding innovation economy.

The initiative was introduced under the Bank's New Economy Group.

The program has been designed for staff working in funded start ups and emerging digital enterprises. It offers a range of financial and lifestyle features such as zero balance savings accounts, insurance coverage, credit card privileges and customised loan options. The Bank said the offering reflects the needs and aspirations of the younger workforce, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha professionals engaged in fast growing technology led sectors.

The new salary program also includes a Switch to Save feature that can help account holders achieve annual savings depending on the chosen variant. These benefits cover areas such as health checkups, fitness, travel, education and entertainment, with the objective of improving overall financial well being.

Vijay Mulbagal, Group Executive for Wholesale Banking Coverage, Corporate Salary, Sustainability and CSR at Axis Bank, said, "India's start-up story is one of ambition, resilience, and global scale. At Axis Bank, we have had the privilege of being a part of this journey – banking over 65% of India's unicorns and supporting the next generation of growth-stage companies as they scale and list."

"Through our New Economy Group, we are deepening this engagement – not just as a banker, but as a growth partner. The Curated Corporate Salary Program is another step in that direction, designed to empower the people who power India's digital economy. It offers a comprehensive range of benefits across insurance, home loans, credit card, and lifestyle privileges, including exclusive discounts for the next-generation workforce," he added.

Sanjiv Bhatia, President and Head of New Economy and Multinationals Coverage, said start ups are reshaping employment by creating opportunities for highly skilled professionals. He noted "This initiative complements our other offerings such as the Start-Up Card, Working Capital Solutions, Capital Markets, Connected Banking APIs, and Burgundy Private solutions for Founders – ensuring Axis is present across every milestone of a company's journey."

Axis Bank's New Economy and Financial Sponsors Group continues to serve a large portion of India's funded startups, offering products that include transaction banking, treasury solutions and founder focused wealth support.