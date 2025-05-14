Venkatramu has previously held leadership roles at Equitas Small Finance Bank and Axis Bank, and is credited with leading some of India's most ambitious digital inclusion initiatives.

Bengaluru-based AI startup RevRag.AI has announced the appointment of J Venkatramu, former MD and CEO of India Post Payments Bank, as Evangelist and Advisor. The strategic move is aimed at accelerating the startup's AI-led transformation in BFSI, Fintech, and Insurtech sectors.

RevRag.AI, which builds intelligent Sales and Onboarding AI Agents, is working to solve last-mile conversion challenges for financial institutions. With over two decades of leadership in digital banking, mobile commerce, and financial inclusion, Venkatramu's appointment brings deep operational and strategic expertise.

Ashutosh Singh, Co-founder and CEO of RevRag.AI, said, "What sets Venkat apart is his in-depth knowledge of digital solution adoption combined with a sharp product mindset. He understands both the frontline complexities and the boardroom decisions that drive financial innovation. His practitioner's lens helps sharpen our focus on solving real-world pain points."

Commenting on his new role, J Venkatramu said, "In my journey through banking and digital payments, I've seen how business intent often gets lost in execution. RevRag.AI is addressing a fundamental gap — the disconnect between customer interest and business response. Their AI agents are more than automation tools; they are a new digital interface, enhancing productivity, bridging user divides, and boosting revenue. I see immense potential in deploying this intelligence at scale."

This appointment follows the launch of Sophie, RevRag.AI's voice-led AI onboarding agent designed to reduce drop-offs during customer acquisition. By offering proactive and reactive guidance, Sophie streamlines onboarding in heavily regulated sectors.

Backed by investors like Powerhouse Ventures, Kunal Shah (CRED), and Viral Bajaria (6Sense), RevRag.AI continues to scale its AI solutions focused on revenue acceleration. With Venkatramu's guidance, the startup is poised to deepen its enterprise impact and transform financial engagement through AI.