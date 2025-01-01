Bharat Value Fund (BVF)
BGauss Secures Rs 161 Crore Funding from Bharat Value Fund to Accelerate Expansion
The funds will be utilized to scale BGauss's manufacturing capacity, enhance in-house R&D for new product launches, and bolster marketing efforts
Haldiram Bhujiawala Secures INR 235 Cr from Bharat Value Fund to Fuel National Expansion
The investment secures a minority stake in the company and aims to support Haldiram Bhujiawala's expansion into markets outside of Eastern and North-Eastern India.
Bharat Value Fund Acquires 6.5% Stake in Marudhar Rocks with INR 150 Cr Investment
The raised funding will be used to enhance production, adopt advanced technologies, and expand Marudhar's domestic and international market presence.
Pantomath's IIOT Announces INR 2,000 Cr Bharat Value Fund as Its Second AIF
Launched in April, Bharat Value Fund is the second Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by IIOT. It focuses on pre-IPO investment opportunities within Indian growth-stage enterprises.