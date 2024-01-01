BigBasket

News and Trends

Ola, Uber, Three Others Rated Zero On Fairwork's Gig Workers Condition Index

The annual report of Fairwork India reveals the hard-sad reality of gig economy of the country

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Tata Group In Talks To Acquire Curefit: Report

Mukesh Bansal's Curefit has been gasping for air since the beginning of the pandemic last year, with most of its gyms forced to shut

News and Trends

Tata Group To Buy Majority Stake In BigBasket For $1.31 Bn

According to media reports, Tata group is in the final stages of buying 68 per cent in BigBasket

News and Trends

Six Instances When Startups Became Infamous In 2020

While 9 Indian startups became Unicorns, there were multiple incidents when startups landed up in controversies

News and Trends

Flipkart Forays Into Hyperlocal Space With 90 Minutes Delivery Plan

Termed Flipkart Quick, the hyperlocal service plans to offer 90-minute deliveries for groceries and home accessories

Growth Strategies

How the Stakeholders of Solar Are Driving India's Energy Transformation

Adani Green Energy set to increase the solar portfolio by acquiring 205 MW solar assets from Essel Group at an enterprise value of INR 1,300 crore

Technology

The Big Daily Grocer

Milkbasket fulfills the entire grocery needs of a household every day before 7:00 a.m.

News and Trends

Amazon Gears Up for the Great India E-commerce War as Walmart Buys Flipkart

The Seattle-based e-commerce company has invested about INR 2700 crore in its Indian arm

News and Trends

RADA - Your #AI- powered Assistant at the Airport is Here. 4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

Lifestyle

Born For Music, An Entrepreneur By Destiny

He was only 14 when he started taking guitar classes and few years later, he along with his friends from BITS Pilani founded their own rock band, 'The Thunk'.

Growth Strategies

As Competition Increases, BigBasket Takes The Hyperlocal Way With New Marketplace Model

BigBasket to deliver products from hyperlocal stores