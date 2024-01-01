BigBasket
Ola, Uber, Three Others Rated Zero On Fairwork's Gig Workers Condition Index
The annual report of Fairwork India reveals the hard-sad reality of gig economy of the country
Tata Group In Talks To Acquire Curefit: Report
Mukesh Bansal's Curefit has been gasping for air since the beginning of the pandemic last year, with most of its gyms forced to shut
Tata Group To Buy Majority Stake In BigBasket For $1.31 Bn
According to media reports, Tata group is in the final stages of buying 68 per cent in BigBasket
Six Instances When Startups Became Infamous In 2020
While 9 Indian startups became Unicorns, there were multiple incidents when startups landed up in controversies
Flipkart Forays Into Hyperlocal Space With 90 Minutes Delivery Plan
Termed Flipkart Quick, the hyperlocal service plans to offer 90-minute deliveries for groceries and home accessories
How the Stakeholders of Solar Are Driving India's Energy Transformation
Adani Green Energy set to increase the solar portfolio by acquiring 205 MW solar assets from Essel Group at an enterprise value of INR 1,300 crore
The Big Daily Grocer
Milkbasket fulfills the entire grocery needs of a household every day before 7:00 a.m.
Amazon Gears Up for the Great India E-commerce War as Walmart Buys Flipkart
The Seattle-based e-commerce company has invested about INR 2700 crore in its Indian arm
RADA - Your #AI- powered Assistant at the Airport is Here. 4 Things to Know
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Born For Music, An Entrepreneur By Destiny
He was only 14 when he started taking guitar classes and few years later, he along with his friends from BITS Pilani founded their own rock band, 'The Thunk'.
As Competition Increases, BigBasket Takes The Hyperlocal Way With New Marketplace Model
BigBasket to deliver products from hyperlocal stores