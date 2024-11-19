The fund aims to invest in over 20 companies, up to INR 15 crore (USD 2 million) each, and has already backed three promising startups.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ortella Global Capital (OG Capital), spearheaded by former International Finance Corporation executive Sayan Ghosh, has launched an INR 300 crore (approximately USD 36 million) venture capital fund. Positioned as India's first VC fund focused on co-building companies with founders, OG Capital is targeting early and growth-stage startups across the consumer and enterprise sectors.

The fund plans to invest in over 20 companies, allocating up to INR 15 crore (USD 2 million) per startup. It has already backed three promising ventures, aiming to drive a 50% CAGR and achieve 10X returns for investors. OG Capital's unique co-building approach extends beyond financial support, offering strategic guidance to help startups scale into unicorns.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional returns while fostering grassroots-level impact, sustainability, and gender diversity," said Sayan Ghosh, managing partner at OG Capital.

Ghosh brings a wealth of expertise, having driven investments and exits for notable firms like Lenskart, upGrad, 1mg, and BigBasket during his tenure at the World Bank. His track record includes INR 1,500 crore (USD 200 million) in exits at a 40% CAGR and INR 2,500 crore (USD 300 million) deployed as a limited partner across 350 funds, spanning venture capital, private equity, and venture debt.

By blending financial investment with hands-on collaboration, OG Capital seeks to redefine venture capital in India, aligning profit with purpose and innovation.