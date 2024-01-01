Bikaji Foods
Bikaji Foods Invests Additional $5,00,000 in Bikaji USA
BFIL's shareholding in Bikaji USA remains at 100 per cent, as the subsidiary continues to be fully owned by the parent company.
Bikaji Foods Acquires 53.02% Stake in The Hazelnut Factory for INR 131.01 Cr to Enter QSR Market
With this acquisition, Bikaji aims to expand its offerings into premium bakery, patisserie, and QSR segments, aligning with its strategy to build a "House of Brands" catering to evolving consumer preferences.
Bikaji Foods Saw Revenue From Operation Grow 18.7% YoY to INR 5,722 Million
Bikaji Foods International Limited reported a 18.7 per cent YoY growth in revenue from operation to INR 5,722 million with volume growth of 16.2 per cent YoY
Avendus Launches Future Leaders Fund III with a Target AUM of USD 350 Mn
The Mumbai-based fund plans to make 10–12 investments with an average allocation of INR 200–300 crore per investment, targeting sectors such as financial services, consumption, digital and technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.