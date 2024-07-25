Bikaji Foods International Limited reported a 18.7 per cent YoY growth in revenue from operation to INR 5,722 million with volume growth of 16.2 per cent YoY

Bikaji Foods International Limited showcased strong growth and financial resilience in Q1FY25. The company's revenue from operation grew 18.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to INR 5,722 million with volume growth of 16.2 per cent YoY. As per the regulatory filings by the company, EBITDA grew 39.2 per cent YoY to INR 916 million with a margin of 16.0 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 40.2 per cent YoY to INR 581 million.

The company was proactively hedging strategies that mitigated the impact of raw material costs-increasing during the quarter-on their margins. Overall, the quarter marked substantial achievements in volume growth and EBITDA performance.

"This quarter our company continued to demonstrate strong growth and financial resilience. We are pleased to report a 17.1 per cent value growth in snacks category (traditional and western) with underlying volume growth of 18.5 per cent. Traditional snacks, which is our core strength, delivered a value growth of 16.0 per cent and western snacks delivered a healthy value growth of 26.0 per cent. Our EBITDA for the quarter improved by 240 bps year-over-year, reaching 916 million, reflecting our commitment to operational efficiency and disciplined cost management," said Deepak Agarwal, managing director, Bikaji Foods International Limited.

The total income for the quarter stood at INR 579.41 crore, marking an 18.8 per cent increase from INR 487.72 crore in Q1FY24, as per the BSE filing. However, the total expenses for Bikaji Foods during the June quarter increased by 16.08 per cent to INR 501.32 crore.

He continued by stating,"While raw material costs increased during the quarter, proactive hedging strategies mitigated the impact on our margins. Overall, this quarter was marked by substantial achievements in volume growth and EBITDA performance. We are confident in our ability to navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities as we progress towards our strategic objectives."