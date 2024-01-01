BSE
In Less Than 20 Days, Sensex Up By 1000 Points to Touch a Record 73,000
The rally was fueled by the strong performance of the IT stocks, particularly Wipro and HCLTech
BSE Sensex Hits the $4 Trillion Mark For the First Time Ever
The positive market was courtesy of US Federal Reserve's dovish commentary on hinting potential rate cuts by March 2024
From 49th Most Valued to Top 4 FMCGs in About Two Weeks, Varun Beverages Briefly Surpasses Britannia
The 1995-incorporated company entered the INR One Lakh Crore club on May 10, making it the 48th in the overall market ranking according to BSE data.
Small Businesses To Consider Dual Listing To Expand Capital Raising Options, Says Piyush Goyal
The commerce and industry minister also said that there is a need to tap into more sources of capital as that can give a fillip to the small business sector
Nykaa Share Rise 4.8 Per Cent After Men's Innerwear Brand Launch
The TPG-backed company, Nykaa Fashion, on Wednesday, launched Gloot, its first innerwear and athleisure brand for men