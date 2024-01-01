BSE

In Less Than 20 Days, Sensex Up By 1000 Points to Touch a Record 73,000

The rally was fueled by the strong performance of the IT stocks, particularly Wipro and HCLTech

By Paromita Gupta
BSE Sensex Hits the $4 Trillion Mark For the First Time Ever

The positive market was courtesy of US Federal Reserve's dovish commentary on hinting potential rate cuts by March 2024

From 49th Most Valued to Top 4 FMCGs in About Two Weeks, Varun Beverages Briefly Surpasses Britannia

The 1995-incorporated company entered the INR One Lakh Crore club on May 10, making it the 48th in the overall market ranking according to BSE data.

Small Businesses To Consider Dual Listing To Expand Capital Raising Options, Says Piyush Goyal

The commerce and industry minister also said that there is a need to tap into more sources of capital as that can give a fillip to the small business sector

Nykaa Share Rise 4.8 Per Cent After Men's Innerwear Brand Launch

The TPG-backed company, Nykaa Fashion, on Wednesday, launched Gloot, its first innerwear and athleisure brand for men