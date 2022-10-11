Small Businesses To Consider Dual Listing To Expand Capital Raising Options, Says Piyush Goyal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, asked small businesses to consider dual listing to expand their capital raising options. The minister suggested that the small companies have the option to list on the main bourses' SME platforms and also on the Gift City in Gandhinagar.

"Possibly you can look at the international financial services centre at the Gift City. We also need to see whether we can encourage some of these companies to explore getting listed through the Gift City platform or a dual listing between Mumbai and the Gift City. The same option can also be explored by companies looking at overseas listing," said Goyal, in a statement.

While speaking at an event to mark the 400th listing on the BSE's SME platform, minister said that there is a need to tap into more sources of capital as that can give a fillip to the small business sector.

As per Goyal's words, dual listing will help tap into domestic capital and also the international funds which have set shop or are in the process of doing so at the Gift City. He also said that it would be good to ensure that international funds also get to know about the SME platform and asked the BSE to try and get foreign institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds participate in this exchange.

"The SME platform has huge potential, and we need to market it well. We also need to market it well. We also need to get more domestic investors in and also sensitise international investors," added the minister.

Goyal also mentioned about the government's fruitful initiative to ensure an orderly revival of SMEs after being hit hard during the pandemic, with schemes like ECLGS and TReDS.