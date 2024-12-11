This initiative builds on WhatsApp's recent innovations tailored for SMBs, including the Meta Verified feature, which enhances credibility, and customized messaging tools for more efficient customer communication.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out an ambitious initiative aimed at bolstering the digital capabilities of small businesses across India. Dubbed the WhatsApp Bharat Yatra, the program involves a mobile bus tour offering on-ground training to small and medium businesses (SMBs) to help them harness WhatsApp's tools for growth and digital transformation, as per a report by Financial Express.

The initiative kicked off in the bustling markets of Delhi-NCR, with planned stops at prominent commercial hubs such as Laxmi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Nehru Place, and more. It will also extend to Gurgaon and Noida, visiting key locations like Sapphire Mall and Atta Market. Post its Delhi-NCR leg, the WhatsApp-branded bus will travel to major cities, including Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nashik, and Mysore.

Through interactive demos and personalized training sessions, small business owners will learn essential features such as setting up business profiles, creating product catalogs, and running WhatsApp ads that drive customer engagement. Ravi Garg, director of business messaging at Meta India, emphasized the program's mission, stating, "WhatsApp Bharat Yatra is our commitment to helping these businesses unlock their full potential by providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to digitally connect with their customers, grow and succeed. By meeting businesses where they are—both physically and digitally—we aim to create a meaningful, long-lasting impact across India's entrepreneurial landscape."

This initiative builds on WhatsApp's recent innovations tailored for SMBs, including the Meta Verified feature, which enhances credibility, and customized messaging tools for more efficient customer communication. Additionally, WhatsApp has started testing Meta AI to help businesses integrate AI-driven customer engagement solutions directly into the WhatsApp Business app.

In 2023, the platform launched the WhatsApp Se Wyapaar program in partnership with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), aiming to upskill 10 million traders across the country. By focusing on small businesses, the WhatsApp Bharat Yatra is poised to leave a lasting impact on India's SMB ecosystem, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly digitizing economy.