Mufin Green Finance Bolsters EV Financing with LKP Finance Acquisition NBFC focusing on electronic vehicle (EV) financing, Mufin Green Finance's acquisition will bring in INR 340 crores of equity capital into the business. This increased equity capital will help in building Mufin Finance's green portfolio enabling the alignment with sustainable goals and positively impacting the society.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Mufin Green Finance, a New Delhi-based NBFC focusing on electronic vehicle (EV) financing, has announced the acquisition of BSE listed NBFC, LKP Finance Limited.

As per the official release, this move underscores Mufin Green's commitment to advancing financial inclusion within the EV ecosystem while fortifying its equity capital base to propel accelerated growth in the company.

Kapil Garg, MD of Mufin Green Finance said, "In our pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions, the acquisition of LKP Finance represents a significant milestone. This strategic venture not only amplifies our green portfolio but also empowers us to offer a diverse range of financing solutions to individual consumers, fleet operators, and commercial entities."

Mufin Green Finance is contributing to the EV ecosystem of the country by providing loans for income generation through electric vehicles, electric charging infrastructure, and swappable batteries.

As per the company, it has disbursed INR 750+ crore in loans to date, towards the purchase of electric vehicles, which claims to have not only impacted the carbon footprint, but also resulted in financial inclusivity, more income generation, and women empowerment.

MV Doshi, the promoter of LKP Finance, stated, "We believe that Mufin Green Finance will accelerate the growth in the Green Energy space, expand their reach, and better serve their customers. We are confident that this acquisition will create long-term value for all involved."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends Finance electric vehicles NBFC BSE Lkp

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Three Buddies Wanted to Have a Better Time At an Outdoor Festival. Their Invention Turned Into a $43 Million Business.

Jesper Thomsen, co-founder and CEO of SOUNDBOKS, explains how his portable speaker company (literally) broke through the noise.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

Wright Research Raises $1 Million In Seed Funding

The fund raised will be used for business expansion, bolstering the technology stack, and accelerating its foray into institutional fund management

By Teena Jose
By Emily Rella
Leadership

Embrace Your Fears — How Top Entrepreneurs Use Doubt to Drive Growth

How to turn your self-doubt into fuel for your next big step.

By Chad Willardson
Growing a Business

5 Phrases That Kill Your Chances of Receiving Funding

Startup founders are not always aware of how investors interpret specific commonplace phrases. Sometimes, a phrase a founder believes can increase their chances of raising money gives an investor a reason not to invest. These are five such phrases that founders should reconsider using.

By Liam Gill
Business News

An Outpost of a Popular Buffet Chain Has Racked Up Tens of Millions of Views on Social Media. Here's How It Keeps Going Viral.

The Bronx Golden Corral is a family-run franchise with three sibling managers running the show.

By Melissa Malamut