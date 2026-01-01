CarDekho

CarDekho-backed Carrum Raises Series A Funding from Uber

The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand its fleet and scale business operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
CarDekho Banks On AI To Drive Mobility Solutions

We are assembling AI at the core of what CarDekho does and the Indian auto ecosystem, says Amit Jain, co founder and CEO, CarDekho Group

D2C Insider Invests INR 1 Cr Each in The Paan Legacy, Hemptyful, and Polr.Care at Elevate Cohort 2 Demo Day

The chosen startups, each focusing on innovative consumer goods, completed a 12-week accelerator program designed to help refine their business strategies and prepare for scalable growth.

Funding Friday: Oyo Gets Bigger & Facilio Raises Funds From Tiger Global

