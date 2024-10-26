The chosen startups, each focusing on innovative consumer goods, completed a 12-week accelerator program designed to help refine their business strategies and prepare for scalable growth.

D2C Insider, a networking platform dedicated to India's direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector, recently announced investments of up to INR 1 crore each in three promising early-stage startups: The Paan Legacy, Hemptyful, and Polr.Care.

These investments were awarded during the Elevate Cohort 2 Demo Day, an initiative of D2C Insider's Early Stage Growth Cohort program aimed at nurturing emerging D2C brands.

The chosen startups, each focusing on innovative consumer goods, completed a 12-week accelerator program designed to help refine their business strategies and prepare for scalable growth.

Supported by industry experts like Aneesh Seth, Vedang Patel, and Kunal Bahl, the program provided invaluable mentorship and insights. Participants pitched to a distinguished jury featuring Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho, and investors from DSG Consumer Partners, Mumbai Angels, and Indian Angel Network.

The accelerator also offered participants over INR 25 lakh in credits from industry enablers like WebEngage, Shiprocket, and Unicommerce. The comprehensive curriculum featured live sessions, personalised mentorship, and peer networking, equipping the startups with essential resources for investment readiness.

Since its founding in 2019, D2C Insider has played a vital role in building India's D2C ecosystem, supporting over 40 brands through mentorship and funding. The platform's third cohort is set to launch in November 2024, welcoming a new wave of early-stage D2C brands poised for growth.