Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

D2C Insider Invests INR 1 Cr Each in The Paan Legacy, Hemptyful, and Polr.Care at Elevate Cohort 2 Demo Day The chosen startups, each focusing on innovative consumer goods, completed a 12-week accelerator program designed to help refine their business strategies and prepare for scalable growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

D2C Insider, a networking platform dedicated to India's direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector, recently announced investments of up to INR 1 crore each in three promising early-stage startups: The Paan Legacy, Hemptyful, and Polr.Care.

These investments were awarded during the Elevate Cohort 2 Demo Day, an initiative of D2C Insider's Early Stage Growth Cohort program aimed at nurturing emerging D2C brands.

The chosen startups, each focusing on innovative consumer goods, completed a 12-week accelerator program designed to help refine their business strategies and prepare for scalable growth.

Supported by industry experts like Aneesh Seth, Vedang Patel, and Kunal Bahl, the program provided invaluable mentorship and insights. Participants pitched to a distinguished jury featuring Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho, and investors from DSG Consumer Partners, Mumbai Angels, and Indian Angel Network.

The accelerator also offered participants over INR 25 lakh in credits from industry enablers like WebEngage, Shiprocket, and Unicommerce. The comprehensive curriculum featured live sessions, personalised mentorship, and peer networking, equipping the startups with essential resources for investment readiness.

Since its founding in 2019, D2C Insider has played a vital role in building India's D2C ecosystem, supporting over 40 brands through mentorship and funding. The platform's third cohort is set to launch in November 2024, welcoming a new wave of early-stage D2C brands poised for growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Swadha Mishra
Leadership

4 Bold Leadership Moves Every Successful CEO Uses to Navigate Change

Ready to turn fear into fuel and lead with confidence? In this article, I share how leaving my corporate job without a plan led me to build a thriving business. Learn four bold strategies to embrace uncertainty and turn challenges into opportunities for growth today.

By Leigh Burgess
Social Media

Stop Chasing Algorithms — Here's How Creators Can Take Control of Their Content and Monetize on Their Own Terms

Social media platforms promise creators visibility, but the real challenge lies in relying on algorithms for income.

By Carlos Gil
By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Fear is Inevitable. Get Used To It — Here's How the Army Helped Me Through Every Career Change

From combat jumps to job pivots, here's how mastering transitions can help you land successfully in any role — with confidence, preparation and adaptability.

By Craig Mullaney
Business News

This New Restaurant Is Banking on One Dish — Because It's the Only Entrée on the Menu

The new hotspot is gaining buzz on social media for its innovative yet super simple concept.

By Erin Davis