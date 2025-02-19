We are assembling AI at the core of what CarDekho does and the Indian auto ecosystem, says Amit Jian, co founder and CEO, CarDekho Group

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming every facet of life. At CarDekho, an online automotive marketplace that helps users buy, sell, and research cars, AI is now equipped to help Indians choose their ideal ride by providing personalized car recommendations based on individual preferences and filters.



"Whether it's exploring utility vehicles, family cars, or electric vehicles, technology is redefining convenience. We are assembling AI at the core of what CarDekho does and the Indian auto ecosystem. What we are building is an auto Chat GPT, which will give customers far more relevant, accurate and richer answers," said Amit Jian, co founder and CEO, CarDekho Group.

Innovative solutions have been developed for automakers, dealerships and consumers with a focus on advanced analytics, immersive AR/VR technologies, and multilingual AI voice assistants. These technology solutions have been designed to address the main challenges across various industries to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and deliver actionable insights. The solutions will empower customers with hyper personalized experiences, sustainable practices and data driven decision making.

"We are basically creating the most expert salesman ever born in the auto industry. The salesman will have all the knowledge of cars and it can explain better than any dealer. It will be trained on long research of the group and will give updated real-time information that's launching. This bot will allow people to chat, send videos, images, and share opinions," he added.

"As the industry gears up for 2025 and beyond, adopting newer technologies in order to get closer to your customers becomes even more critical for brands to stay relevant. AI will be the cornerstone of all systems and processes in the industry going forward, especially around user experience and customer acquisition. At CarDekho, we are committed to reshaping the mobility landscape through pioneering advancements in AI and our extensive suite of AI-powered products. These innovations enable brands and users to forge more meaningful connections," said Mayank Jain, CEO of New Auto (CarDekho Group).



The co founders are of the opinion that the adoption of AI-powered chat bots has transformed customer interactions with regional OEMs and dealerships, providing a seamless experience.