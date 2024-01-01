CCI
Google Files Legal Complaint Against CCI For Protecting Amazon: Report
Google is currently arguing against any penalty in India's Supreme Court and denying allegations of market abuse
Google Is Not Infallible After CCI's Action, Says MapMyIndia CEO
According to Rohan Verma, till now, Google was unfairly shaping what was accessible to customers to consumers by forcing the pre-loading of its apps
Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Google's Appeal Against Order Directing CCI Hearing
The High Court on Monday had reportedly asked the CCI to decide the plea by ADIF against Google's billing policy on or before April 26
Indian Startups Approach Court To Suspend Google's New In-App Billing Fee System: Report
According to the report, Paytm, BharatMatrimony, and ShareChat are some of the startups that are likely to file grievances against the tech major for alleged non-compliance with the CCI's cease-and-desist order on Play Store policies
Antitrust Order Will Stall Android's Growth In India, Warns Google
Antitrust laws are regulations that encourage competition by limiting the market power of any particular firm
Antitrust Regulators Of Australia and Germany To Follow CCI's Steps On Google
The competition lawyers confirmed that Google is being investigated by the US, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Australia and the European Commission for their app store policies and also the issues surrounding the adtech
CCI Imposes Penalty Of INR 1337.76 Crore On Google
The regulator also issued cease and desist order against Google, asking it to refrain from unfair business practices, and directed the tech giant to modify its conduct within a defined timeline