Antitrust Regulators Of Australia and Germany To Follow CCI's Steps On Google

In January 2021, the 10th amendment to the German law against the restraints of the competition came into effect and since then, Facebook and Amazon have been in the focus of German authorities in order to evaluate the market position. Now, the antitrust regulators of Australia and Germany began to follow the competition commission of India's further steps on Google.

"The Australian competition and consumer commission (ACCC) constantly monitors the enforcement action and regulatory developments in the jurisdiction that is related to the digital platforms and takes these into account in undertaking its various enforcement and inquiry functions," said the regulators as per an ET report.

"ACCC is aware of and has been following recent action by the competition commission of India against Google," said a spokesperson to ET.

On October 20, the competition commission of India had imposed a penalty of INR 1337.76 crore on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets with its Android mobile device operating system and violating a set of about a dozen key measures as per the Section 4 of the Competition Act.

On October 25, the CCI further imposed a penalty of INR 936.44 crore on Google for flouting multiple provisions of the Competition Act that includes in-house payments and mandatory billing system for paid apps and in-app purchases on its Play Store. The regulator had also issued cease and desist order against Google, asking it to refrain from unfair business practices, and directed the tech giant to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

As per reports, the competition lawyers confirmed that Google is being investigated by the US, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Australia and the European Commission for their app store policies and also the issues surrounding adtech.