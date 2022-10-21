CCI Imposes Penalty Of INR 1337.76 Crore On Google

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The competition commission of India (CCI), on Thursday, has imposed a penalty of INR 1337.76 crore on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets with its Android mobile device operating system and violating a set of about a dozen key measures as per the Section 4 of the Competition Act.

The regulator also issued cease and desist order against Google, asking it to refrain from unfair business practices, and directed the tech giant to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

"The makers of the devices that run on Android should not be forced to pre-install Google services on their devices. Google should provide fair access to all stakeholders. The company should not deny any access to its Play Services APIs to disadvantage OEMs, app developers and its potential competitors," said the CCI order.

The order further added, "This would ensure interoperability of apps between Android OS which complies with compatibility requirements of Google and Android forks (the modifications made to the code). By virtue of this remedy, the app developers would be able to port their apps easily on to Android forks."

As per reports, Google has been given 30 days to provide the requisite financial details and supporting documents.

"It is noted that Google has perpetuated its dominant position in the online search market, resulting in denial of market access to competing apps. It has also used its dominant position in the Android app store market to protect its position in online general search, which violates the competition law," said CCI in a statement.

According to earlier reports, in 2019, the CCI had ordered a detailed probe following complaints by consumers of Android-based smartphones in the country.