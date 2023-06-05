Google Is Not Infallible After CCI's Action, Says MapMyIndia CEO According to Rohan Verma, till now, Google was unfairly shaping what was accessible to customers to consumers by forcing the pre-loading of its apps

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Indian technology company MapMyIndia CEO and executive director Rohan Verma has said that CCI's action against Google over the misuse of monopoly has resulted in a seismic shift for India's indigenous digital system and will see local companies come out stronger as they challenge the US technology giant's stronghold across domains such as mapping, search, app store and Android OS, according to a TOI report.

"Google had been operating unfairly, dominantly, monopolistically and without fear. It was continuously strengthening its vice grip on the Indian consumer and why I say unfair because it was perpetuating one monopoly basis another monopoly, and the CCI has called out," the CEO reportedly said in a statement.

According to the report , Rohan Verma considered that the Google's anti-competitive and monopolistic grip on the digitally strong Indian market will loosen after the CCI's order against the company which not only hit by two penalties but also ordered to cease and desist from carrying out activities through which it was found to be dominating the digital system.

He also added that, "Google is not infallible. I think customers will want what is best. Till now, Google was unfairly shaping what was accessible to customers to consumers by forcing the pre-loading of its apps."

Founded in 1995 by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, MapMyIndia is on a mission to build and bring the benefits of digital map data products and location-based technologies to everyone. As per the company's website, it has its presence over Delhi, Bangalore, USA and Japan. In 2021, the company went public and reportedly got listed on the Indian Stock Exchange.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology Google News and Trends CCI

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Lifestyle

World Environment Day 2023: 4 Companies Working For a Greener Planet

With climate-related issues affecting the world, and the built environment being one of the most impactful causes of carbon emissions, sustainability must be integrated into all growth strategies. Even the corporate sector needs to channel its resources for a greener and more sustainable way of living.

By Kavya Pillai
Business Plans

How to Change Careers: A Step-by-Step Guide

Want to make a career change without compromising your finances or future? Check out this step-by-step guide on how to change careers to learn more.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

KL Rahul Invests In Sequoia-Backed Hyugalife.com

KL Rahul, who is currently recovering from a sports injury has joined hands with HyugaLife.com to inspire every Indian to be their healthiest and best self with its all-encompassing platform

By Teena Jose
Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly
News and Trends

Home Rental Startup NestAway Sold to Aurum PropTech at Steep 95% Valuation Cut

Aurum has said that it will infuse Rs 30 crore to enable NestAway's business to remain stable.

By Sujata Sangwan
Business Process

How to Expand Your Business to Over 30 Markets in 5 Years — 7 Tips for Successful Growth

Expansion is never an easy process, and balancing growth with stability can be tricky, even at the best of times.

By Ivan Mishanin