According to Rohan Verma, till now, Google was unfairly shaping what was accessible to customers to consumers by forcing the pre-loading of its apps

Indian technology company MapMyIndia CEO and executive director Rohan Verma has said that CCI's action against Google over the misuse of monopoly has resulted in a seismic shift for India's indigenous digital system and will see local companies come out stronger as they challenge the US technology giant's stronghold across domains such as mapping, search, app store and Android OS, according to a TOI report.

"Google had been operating unfairly, dominantly, monopolistically and without fear. It was continuously strengthening its vice grip on the Indian consumer and why I say unfair because it was perpetuating one monopoly basis another monopoly, and the CCI has called out," the CEO reportedly said in a statement.

According to the report , Rohan Verma considered that the Google's anti-competitive and monopolistic grip on the digitally strong Indian market will loosen after the CCI's order against the company which not only hit by two penalties but also ordered to cease and desist from carrying out activities through which it was found to be dominating the digital system.

He also added that, "Google is not infallible. I think customers will want what is best. Till now, Google was unfairly shaping what was accessible to customers to consumers by forcing the pre-loading of its apps."

Founded in 1995 by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, MapMyIndia is on a mission to build and bring the benefits of digital map data products and location-based technologies to everyone. As per the company's website, it has its presence over Delhi, Bangalore, USA and Japan. In 2021, the company went public and reportedly got listed on the Indian Stock Exchange.