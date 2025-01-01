Chennai Angels

News and Trends

BatteryPool, Arctus Aerospace, and Lemnisca Raise Fresh funds

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

goSTOPS Raises INR 35 Cr in Series A to Expand Youth Travel Hostel Network

goSTOPS will use the fresh funding to expand to 10,000 beds across 100 locations, enhance operations, upgrade technology, and improve social experiences, solidifying its position as a leading youth travel brand.

LetsDressUp and Nitro Commerce Get Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Agritech Platform CultYvate Raises INR 4.5 crore In Pre-series A Round

With the fresh funding, the company plans to expand its physical presence in Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra