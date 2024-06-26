You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fashion Brand LetsDressUp Secures INR 11 Cr in Pre-Series A Funding

A women-focused D2C fashion startup has raised INR 11 crore in a pre-Series-A round from GVFL Limited, Indian Angel Network (IAN), and the Chennai Angels. Existing investors, including Titan Capital, also participated in this round.

The raised capital will be invested to push the growth momentum, further enhance the AI-driven design technology, and expand the A+ team across verticals.

Drishti Anand, co-founder of LetsDressUp, said, "We are creating a win-win model at LDU. Our agile supply chain helps us cater to the growing needs of consumers by providing them with fresh designs every week without them being out of stock. This also empowers the manufacturers to earn more and better their lives. The zero-dead inventory model helps us contribute to reducing the pollution caused by the fashion industry."

Founded in 2019 by Drishti Anand and Aditya Balani, LDU offers comfortable-size apparel brands for women of all body types in all styles at an affordable price point. The Gurugram-based brand claims to launch 100s of new designs every month, in all sizes.

Kamal Bansal, Managing Director at GVFL Limited, said, "We see immense potential in LDUs approach to transform the fashion industry with their zero dead-inventory model and nimble supply chain. The investment aligns with our commitment to sustainability and efficiency."

The startup further plans to expand its presence across channels and categories.

Nitro Commerce Gets INR 15 Cr Funding Led by Cornerstone Ventures

Nitro Commerce, a comprehensive revenue-as-a-service platform for ecommerce and D2C brands, has secured INR 15 crore in seed funding led by Cornerstone Ventures.

The round also saw participation from investors including Warmup Ventures, Lead Angels, Dholakia Ventures, and India Accelerator, as well as individual investors Arjun Vaidya from V3 Ventures, Kunal Khattar from AdvantEdge Founders, Nikunj Jain from OpenInApp, and Piyush Jain from CarePal.

Nitro will use the funding to enhance technologies for e-commerce and D2C brands, aiming for profitability by 2025 through accessible, outcome-based services.

Founded in 2023 by Umair Mohammed, Atyab Mohammed, Shamail Tayyab, and Pratik Anand, Nitro Commerce is a new-age technology platform dedicated to empowering modern online brands with the ability to enhance and enrich their customer leads.

The startup claims that it has onboarded more than 100 D2C brands in the past six months and aims to grow this number to over 1,000 brands by the end of the year.

"The mission at Nitro is to democratise complex technologies in this growing landscape of India's commerce story. Acquisition is one of the biggest challenges faced by upcoming new-age brands. While data sharing has become the norm among enablers, it is horrendous for both consumers and upcoming privacy laws such as the DPDPA. In this new age, consumers expect and demand privacy. Our technology solves both use cases. We are working towards enabling brands and partners, both through our proprietary cookieless tech to solve these challenges with a secure and privacy-first approach," said Umair Mohammed, CEO at Nitro Commerce.