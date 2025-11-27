The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Battery Tech Startup BatteryPool Raises INR 8 Cr Pre-Series A Funding

Battery tech startup BatteryPool has secured INR 8 crore in a pre Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures with support from Indian Angel Network, Chennai Angels, Keiretsu Forum and several individual investors.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its battery fleet 10 fold over the next 18 months and strengthen its operations across India.

Founded in 2020 by Ashwin Shankar, BatteryPool focuses on battery monetisation and provides pay as you go EV energy using its own charging hardware and AI driven battery management to support wider EV adoption.

Arctus Aerospace Secures USD 2.6 Mn in Pre-Seed Round

Arctus Aerospace has secured USD 2.6 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Version One Ventures, South Park Commons and gradCapital, with participation from angel investors such as Balaji Srinivasan, Srinivas Narayan, early Ather engineers and leaders from Bounce Infinity and Boom Supersonic.

The company was also part of the South Park Commons Founder Fellowship earlier this year.

Arctus Aerospace is building large unmanned aircraft capable of flying at 45,000 feet for up to 24 hours while carrying a 250 kilogram payload. The aircraft is designed to deliver real time geospatial intelligence and is supported by a full stack manufacturing and engineering setup developed by the company.

The platform accommodates SAR, hyperspectral, optical, EO and IR sensing. Imaging that usually costs USD 10,000 for 500 square kilometres can be provided for roughly USD 500, enabling wider use across energy, infrastructure, climate and security sectors. Arctus currently operates aircraft above 10,000 feet and manufactures and tests them at its 25,000 square foot Bengaluru facility.

Theia Ventures Invests in Lemnisca to Scale AI Driven Biomanufacturing

Theia Ventures has announced a pre-seed investment in Lemnisca, a Bio AI company developing intelligent systems to support and scale biomanufacturing. The round was led by Theia Ventures with participation from PointOne Capital and Dr Satakarni Makkapati.

The funds will help strengthen Lemnisca's Bengaluru laboratory, support the development of its AI platform and enable early pilot projects aimed at advancing sustainable bioproduction.

Lemnisca is creating an AI companion for fermentation that helps manufacturers optimise and scale bioprocesses more efficiently. Its science aware AI models are designed to make biomanufacturing faster, more predictable and more sustainable. Based in Bengaluru, the company collaborates with partners in industrial biotechnology and specialty ingredients across global markets.

The company plans to work initially with fermentation focused manufacturers while also building its internal product pipeline. It aims to reduce development timelines by up to 50 percent and improve operating efficiency by 25 percent, along with supporting the adoption of renewable and waste carbon feedstocks.

Lemnisca is currently inviting pilot projects and strategic partnerships with CDMOs, OEMs, systems integrators and global ingredient brands.

This marks Theia Ventures' third investment from its new fund, which recently announced its first close anchored by British International Investment.