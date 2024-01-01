ClickPost
HDFC AMC's Select AIF Fund Backs Athera Venture Partners' INR 900 Cr Fund IV
Athera, formerly Inventus India, will use this fund to invest in tech-focused startups in the consumer internet, enterprise software, AI, and other emerging technologies.
Inflexor Achieves First Close of INR 350 Cr Opportunities Fund with HDFC AMC as Lead Investor
The firm's Opportunities Fund is designed to support its high-performing portfolio companies from Inflexor's earlier fund, with a portion of the capital earmarked for future investments in these companies over the next 3-5 years.
Gemba Capital Launches INR 250 Cr Fund-II to Back 30 Early-Stage Startups
Fund-II aims to invest with a first cheque of INR 5 crore each in about 30 early-stage 'Platform-first' businesses, focusing on fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms.
Logistics Intelligence Platform ClickPost Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Led by Inflexor Ventures Partners and Athera Venture Partners
The Delhi-based platform wants to deploy the raised funds for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth, and hiring.