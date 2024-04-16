You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Logistics Intelligence Platform ClickPost Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Led by Inflexor Ventures Partners and Athera Venture Partners The Delhi-based platform wants to deploy the raised funds for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth, and hiring.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Naman Vijay & Prashant Gupta, Co-founders of ClickPost

Logistics intelligence platform ClickPost announced that it has raised USD 6 million in a Series A round led by Inflexor Ventures and Athera Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Riverwalk Holdings and an existing investor, Rebright Partners.

According to the official announcement, the money raised will go into hiring, expanding internationally, and introducing new AI-driven modules.

Launched in 2017 by childhood friends Naman Vijay and Prashant Gupta, ClickPost is a multi-carrier integration and post-purchase experience platform that helps online retailers use data to improve their shipping experience.

The firm initially launched as a developer tool to assist engineers with courier application programming interface (API) integration and later shifted its focus to become a comprehensive platform catering to all logistics tech needs of brands.

The logistics management platform claims to provide everything from accurate delivery dates in the pre-purchase journey to multi-carrier integration, tracking visibility, returns and exchange management, and omnichannel enablement.

It states that it provides services to over 300 customers in the Middle East, APAC, North America, and India. It serves brands like Nykaa, Puma, Pepe Jeans, Acer, and Supertails, among others.

Naman Vijay, Co-founder and CEO of ClickPost, said, "E-commerce is a space where vertical AI products will see a lot of adoption as brands look to grow more efficiently and compete with the likes of Amazon, who have vast resources to provide a more data-driven experience to shoppers. This puts the onus on SaaS companies like us to provide solutions that keep brands at the forefront of innovation."

Over a million shipments are being tracked by ClickPost every day, and the company plans to grow five times in the next two years.

"Our decision to invest in ClickPost was rooted in our unwavering belief in the exceptional founding team and the scale they have achieved while maintaining a focus on capital efficiency, innovation, and quality. Further, as consumers and enterprises increasingly turn to online commerce, the demand for efficient and scalable digital logistics infrastructure is bound to increase," said Pratip Mazumdar, Partner at Inflexor Ventures.
