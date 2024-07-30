Fund-II aims to invest with a first cheque of INR 5 crore each in about 30 early-stage 'Platform-first' businesses, focusing on fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms.

Micro VC firm Gemba Capital has announced the launch of its second fund with a corpus of INR 250 crore, including a green shoe option of INR 50 crore.

Fund-II will invest with a first cheque of INR 5 crore each in about 30 early-stage 'Platform-first' businesses, focusing on fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms.

It will maintain a 30% reserve for follow-on investments. These businesses create value through ecosystem building, network effects, or additional value layers.

Adith Podhar, General Partner, Gemba Capital, said, "Our journey has evolved from investing proprietary capital to running an angel syndicate and then raising and investing from our INR 70 crore Fund-I. We are now looking to partner with institutional LPs for our INR 250 crore Fund-II. The Indian early-stage startup ecosystem needs more institutional capital to be deployed through Single-Stage VC funds like ours."

Founded in 2018, Gemba Capital focuses on seed and pre-seed investments in tech startups led by ambitious founders. With a strategy of investing in fewer than 10 deals annually, the firm emphasises adding value through its proprietary 'Founder Market Fit Framework.'

Gemba Capital has backed over 120 founders across 50+ startups in fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms. Notable investments include Plum (Insurtech), Grip Invest, Wint Wealth, Strata, Navadhan, Zuper, Showroom, Smartstaff, ClickPost, and LightFury.

"We are one of the leading institutional micro-VC funds in India at the seed stage, and we remain committed to being a seed investor. Founders recognize the immense value we bring to the cap-table, which sets us apart. The fund has supported its portfolio companies in multiple areas, including customer introductions, fundraising, and strategic planning," adds Govind Lohia, Principal at Gemba Capital.