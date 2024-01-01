Cornerstone Ventures

News and Trends

Cornerstone Ventures Exits Intelligence Node with USD 100 Mn Acquisition by IPG

This marks a significant milestone for Cornerstone Ventures, which had earlier exited Wigzo Technologies, acquired by logistics unicorn Shiprocket in 2021.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Watch Your Health, Fabriclore, and Wify Raise Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

LetsDressUp and Nitro Commerce Get Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Cornerstone Ventures Launches a Second Fund with USD 200 Mn Corpus for B2B Enterprises

The Mumbai-based firm intends to make investments in a variety of software platforms and marketplaces that serve industries like retail, consumer goods and e-commerce, financial services and insurance, distribution and supply chain, and healthcare goods and services.