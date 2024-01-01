Cornerstone Ventures
Cornerstone Ventures Exits Intelligence Node with USD 100 Mn Acquisition by IPG
This marks a significant milestone for Cornerstone Ventures, which had earlier exited Wigzo Technologies, acquired by logistics unicorn Shiprocket in 2021.
Watch Your Health, Fabriclore, and Wify Raise Funding
LetsDressUp and Nitro Commerce Get Early-Stage Funding
Cornerstone Ventures Launches a Second Fund with USD 200 Mn Corpus for B2B Enterprises
The Mumbai-based firm intends to make investments in a variety of software platforms and marketplaces that serve industries like retail, consumer goods and e-commerce, financial services and insurance, distribution and supply chain, and healthcare goods and services.