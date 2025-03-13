You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cornerstone Ventures, a leading SaaS-focused venture capital firm in India, has marked its third successful exit with the divestment of its stake in CreditNirvana, an AI-powered debt management and collections automation platform.

The exit follows CreditNirvana's recent acquisition by Perfios, a prominent financial services technology company.

Cornerstone Ventures, which had invested USD 2 million in CreditNirvana, has generated an internal rate of return (IRR) exceeding 55%, reaffirming its expertise in identifying and supporting high-growth enterprise tech startups.

Founded in 2019, CreditNirvana has been at the forefront of transforming debt management and collections for lenders through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The platform currently manages loan portfolios worth over USD 9 billion across 42 million accounts, achieving a remarkable 65% reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs), a 30% drop in collection costs, and a 50% decrease in bounce rates. By leveraging cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, CreditNirvana enables financial institutions to optimise their collections strategies, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen customer relationships.

"This exit is a strong validation of our investment thesis in next-generation enterprise technologies and our role as end-game partners for founders. It marks our third exit via acquisition, and we are proud to have supported AI/ML-driven innovations like CreditNirvana. The exit has generated a strong IRR (55%+) and delivered rapid returns to investors. We are also pleased to see CreditNirvana join Perfios, a company poised to set new industry benchmarks as it moves toward an IPO," said Vatsal Bavishi, Partner at Cornerstone Ventures.

Cornerstone Ventures claims that it has now completed three successful exits from its Fund-I, including investments in unicorns and publicly listed companies, returning over 30% of the fund to investors.

CreditNirvana's acquisition by Perfios represents a pivotal step in its growth trajectory, providing the company with access to a broader technology ecosystem and accelerating its mission to revolutionize debt management. Cornerstone Ventures expressed its appreciation for the CreditNirvana team's contributions and extended best wishes as they embark on the next phase of their journey with Perfios.

With a strategic focus on high-growth SaaS and enterprise tech startups, Cornerstone Ventures continues to back transformative companies in financial services, retail, healthcare, and supply chain sectors. Its second fund remains dedicated to fostering innovation that drives efficiency and long-term value creation.