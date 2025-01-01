Darwinbox
Darwinbox Secures USD 40 Mn from Ontario Teachers' Venture Growth
As part of the deal, Peak XV Partners partially sold its stake in the company.
Darwinbox Completes INR 86 Cr ESOP Buyback
The announcement comes just months after Darwinbox raised USD 140 million in a funding round led by Partners Group and KKR, with additional backing from Gravity Holdings.
Startup Funding Wrap: Major Investments from March 01–07
The startup ecosystem saw significant funding activity this week, with companies across HR tech, consumer appliances, electronics manufacturing, real estate, and quick commerce securing fresh capital. Here's a roundup of the biggest deals.
HR Tech Unicorn Darwinbox Raises USD 140 Mn to Advance AI-Powered Solutions
This latest investment will fuel product development and accelerate the company's global expansion.