Darwinbox Completes INR 86 Cr ESOP Buyback The announcement comes just months after Darwinbox raised USD 140 million in a funding round led by Partners Group and KKR, with additional backing from Gravity Holdings.

[L-R] Rohit Chennamaneni, Chaitanya Peddi, Jayant Paleti, & Vineet Singh, Darwinbox Co-founders

Hyderabad-based HR tech unicorn Darwinbox has announced the successful completion of an INR 86 crore Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback, benefiting over 350 employees across its 11 global offices, including India, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

This marks the company's third ESOP buyback in the past four years.

Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "At Darwinbox, we've always believed that those who help build value should share in it. Even as we invest deeply in innovation and global growth, we remain equally committed to creating meaningful outcomes for our people."

The announcement comes just months after Darwinbox raised USD 140 million in a funding round led by Partners Group and KKR, with additional backing from Gravity Holdings. The company is using this capital to fuel global expansion and invest in advanced AI capabilities.

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder at Darwinbox, emphasized the role of talent in driving the company forward. "Talent has always been at the heart of what we do at Darwinbox. We've been intentional about ensuring they grow with the company—not just in impact, but also in wealth creation," he said.

Darwinbox recently became the first Human Capital Management (HCM) platform globally to launch a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling secure AI access to HR data and workflows. Its GenAI engine, Darwinbox Sense, now powers over 40 AI-based capabilities and has been pivotal in enhancing user experience.

The company serves more than 4 million employees across 1,000+ enterprises, including names like Starbucks, McDonald's, Airtel, AXA, and Vedanta. Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is backed by global investors including Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Peak XV, and Lightspeed, and continues to redefine the future of work through its cloud-based, AI-driven HR solutions.
