Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone's 82°E Raises $7.5 Million Seed Round
The company will utilise the funds raised to grow its team, scale R&D and launch new products
Deepika Padukone-Backed Mokobara Raises $6.5 Million In Series A Funding
The fund raised will be used to scale the research and design, market expansion and launch new experience centres
Leading Actresses Running Multi-crore Production Houses
Top 5 actresses with their own production business ventures
Deepika Padukone's Ventures Beyond Bollywood
The actress has been actively investing in startups since 2017
4 Celebrity Beauty Looks that Swept Us Off Our Feet: Recreate Them in Our Style
Our Bollywood divas have always left the onlookers on the red carpet gasping with much drama. Here's a little help from us to recreate some of our favourite looks.
