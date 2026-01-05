Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some birthdays feel personal to cinema lovers. Deepika Padukone is one of them. The reason for this is not simply that she is an iconic film star. Rather, she represents an evolution of the traditional view of women as secondary to men's narratives to one where women take centre stage in their own narratives.

Deepika Padukone became more than just another Bollywood icon; she also transformed the Bollywood industry. As many of you already know, she began her Hindi film career in 2007 alongside Shah Rukh Khan with the release of Om Shanti Om. At that time, and throughout much of the 21st Century, the Bollywood film industry has been dominated by male stars from top to bottom, including economic considerations regarding box office revenue, narrative development, and marketing. As a result, women in Bollywood were often seen primarily as glamorous enhancements to the male-dominated narrative structure and were generally viewed as an additional add-on to the films, rather than playing a crucial part in the overall success of the film. However, there has been a shift in how the concept of female stardom is defined within the Bollywood industry.

Deepika's early success can be attributed not only to her strong screen presence but also to her insistence on having an emotional agency. The movie Love Aaj Kal in 2009 provided Deepika with the opportunity to play a character who was trying to navigate through modern relationship issues, ambition, and independence, a proof of her desire to avoid being cast in ornamental roles. It wasn't until Cocktail in 2012 that she really turned the tables on the industry. The way that she embodied vulnerability, chaos, confidence, heartbreak, and several other characteristics while portraying Veronica in this film was nothing short of spectacular in its authenticity; even though the film was marketed as a romantic comedy, the emotional centre of the film belonged entirely to Deepika. It was during this time that the audience began to see her not just as a leading lady but as a reason that a film worked.

As Deepika moved forward in her career, her work choices began to break down the male monopoly of box office success. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) gave Naina an opportunity to grow without being reliant on romance. Additionally, Chennai Express (2013) demonstrated that a mainstream commercial film could be successful with a female lead, whose energy could match and sometimes exceed that of the male lead. Both movies importantly demonstrated that the industry has been reluctant to acknowledge that audiences will come to see stories about women, and that the stories being told about women are equally complex and commercially viable.

The works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali represent the most defining collaboration in Deepika's career to date. The three epic films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat boasted grandeur on a cinematic level. However, each film's strength stemmed from how well-rounded and developed the women portrayed were and how powerful, dignified, strong and defiant they were shown to be in each of those stories. Mastani had an understated strength while Padmavati displayed an adamant determination; both characters were portrayed by Deepika with immense emotional weight that extended far beyond the size of the films in which they appeared. Each film showcased how the female character, paramount to the story, was fully independent from the male lead, and thereby became one of the most memorable aspects of the movie.

Yet, Deepika's most revolutionary role was in Piku (2015). Instead of relying entirely on dialogue, the film focused more heavily on nuance, non-verbal communication and lived experiences as sources of meaning. As Piku was portrayed as an "independent woman" who was also navigating the challenges of providing care for her father, as well as her desire for personal freedom and career growth, Piku demonstrated that narratives led by female protagonists could be subtle and mature while also commercially viable and successful.

Deepika also challenged norms beyond performance. In a world where women are expected to stay silent about a few subjects, she has been open about her struggle with depression, helped establish The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to support those dealing with mental health issues, and did all of this while maintaining a strong sense of identity as a woman with fragility and vulnerability included in her ideal of what constitutes being strong.

Her global presence is evidenced by her representation of India at a variety of international events, as well as her presence at national and international Fashion Weeks, Festivals, and Film Awards around the world. This demonstrates that Deepika has, as a woman, eroded the image that women from India must stay within narrowly defined limits.

Deepika's growth as an actor and personality continues to grow today as she develops her film career alongside her interests in entrepreneurism, motherhood, and storytelling with a targeted focus. She is a living example that female stardom can be more than a momentary experience or chained to specific terms and conditions, and she has changed the definition of success for women in the film industry through consistent, credible, and courageous pursuit of her career.

Entrepreneur India wishes Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday - a woman who continues to inspire and redefine stardom with grace and strength.