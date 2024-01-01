Delhi Metro

News and Trends

MSMEs are the Growth Engines for India's Business Development: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF). He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Parkash. The fair has been an unprecedented platform for exhibiting the entrepreneurial skills and ingenuity of the Indian public.

By Vinayak Sharma
Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur is Improving Last-mile Connectivity With a Smart Idea

Co-founded in October 2015 by Goldie Srivastava, the start-up has served over 15 million 'zero-pollution' rides over last 18 months.

News and Trends

Can Tech-Startups Resolve the Dilemma of Urban Mobility in India?

Indian municipalities and transport operators have finally realized the potential of such services

News and Trends

You Can Soon Enjoy Free, High-Speed WiFi On Delhi Metro

After Paytm, Techno Sat Comm and PING Network come together to provide Free, High Speed Wi-Fi for Delhi Metro Passengers