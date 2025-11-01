Delhi Metro & Mappls MapmyIndia Ink MoU to Integrate Metro Data into App According to the MoU, DMRC's Metro data will now be integrated with the Mappls App, with an aim to enhance commuter convenience across the Delhi-NCR region.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia, India's digital mapping and geospatial technology companies, to integrate DMRC's API within the Mappls App.

According to the MoU, DMRC's Metro data will now be integrated with the Mappls App, with an aim to enhance commuter convenience across the Delhi-NCR region. According to a press release, over 35 million Mappls app users will be able to access detailed metro information, including nearby stations, routes, fares, line changes, train frequencies, and travel times directly within the Mappls App.

Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said, "Delhi Metro is committed to enhancing commuter convenience through innovation and technology. The integration of DMRC's metro data with the Mappls app will make travel across NCR smarter and seamless — enabling commuters to plan better, navigate easily, and save time. This collaboration marks another step toward building a smarter, safer, and more connected public transport ecosystem."

Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Group Chairman, MapmyIndia, said that the DMRC data will get integrated into the multi-modal transport feature of the Mappls app soon, making travel across the Delhi NCR faster, smarter, and seamless.

"The signing of the MoU with DMRC comes on the heels of the recent announcement by the Hon'ble Minister for Railways, Electronics and IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, regarding an MoU between Indian Railways and Mappls MapmyIndia. We are proud to be recognized as India's premier location tech provider by some of the highest echelons in the Indian Government. We promise to deliver more of Swadeshi tech that is world-class and work towards the realization of an Aatmanirbhar Viksit Bharat," said Verma.

A DMRC press release said that the initiative is also aimed at promoting transparency, accessibility, and citizen participation through Mappls App's advanced 'Traffic and Public Engagement Platform'.

With this integration, the Mappls App will guide metro commuters but also help citizens locate nearby government services, receive optimized routes with estimated travel times, and report real-time civic and traffic issues such as congestion, accidents, parking challenges, or waterlogging, all directly from their smartphones.

The citizen-driven inputs are to be shared instantly with relevant authorities to ensure faster responses, proactive traffic management, and improved urban mobility across the region. The company added that the Mappls platform will further enhance public safety by providing real-time alerts on road incidents, accidents, or breakdowns, while helping emergency services respond faster and keeping Delhi-NCR's roads safer and more efficient.
