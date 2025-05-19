The integration strengthens Uber's multimodal offering in India, adding metro travel to its current suite of Moto, Auto, Car, and Bus services. It underscores Uber's goal to be a one-stop platform for urban mobility.

Uber on Monday announced the rollout of metro ticketing on its app, with Delhi Metro becoming the first city to go live, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This marks Uber's first integration with India's digital public infrastructure, making metro journeys more seamless for users, and setting the stage for three more city integrations in 2025.

The move follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, where Uber pledged to collaborate with ONDC to strengthen the country's digital public goods ecosystem.

Starting today, users in Delhi can plan their metro trips, purchase QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit updates—all within the Uber app. Payments are exclusively enabled through UPI, aligning with Uber's commitment to accelerate the adoption of digital payments and financial inclusion in India.

"India has taken an impressive leap in building population-scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC, and we are thrilled to integrate with them to bring metro ticketing to the Uber app," said Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer, Uber. "Working with ONDC has pushed us to reimagine how private innovation can plug into public platforms to deliver seamless, smart solutions. We are just getting started."

The integration strengthens Uber's multimodal offering in India, adding metro travel to its current suite of Moto, Auto, Car, and Bus services. It underscores Uber's goal to be a one-stop platform for urban mobility.

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, added, "Uber's joining of the ONDC Network marks a significant step in expanding access to trusted, interoperable digital infrastructure in India. This collaboration lays the foundation for future innovations from Uber on the Network, enhancing value for users, partners, and the broader mobility and services landscape."

Building on this foundation, Uber also plans to launch B2B logistics on the ONDC network, starting with food deliveries. This service will later expand to include e-commerce, grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare logistics—creating new earning opportunities for its 1.4 million drivers.

With this integration, Uber is poised to redefine connected mobility and last-mile logistics in India, while empowering businesses and individuals alike to tap into the country's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure.