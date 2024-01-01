Dezerv

Elevation Capital Promotes Vaas Bhaskar and Chirag Chadha to Partners, Ashray Iyengar to Principal

Elevation Capital, which has invested in over 200 companies, including 14 unicorns and 9 IPOs, closed its eighth India-focused fund at USD 670 million in 2022.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Whiteboard Capital Closes INR 300 Cr Fund-II, Eyes 50 New Investments

The firm plans to deploy capital across approximately 50 companies, with a strong emphasis on follow-on investments within its existing portfolio.

This Week's Best Startup Funding: July 6–12

Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 6 to July 12.

Dezerv Raises INR 265 Cr in Series B Funding Led by Premji Invest

The Mumbai-based startup plans to invest in new investment strategies, enhance its technology platform, and hire specialists for growth.