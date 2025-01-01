Dharana Capital
Beyond Appliances Secures USD 4 Mn in Series A Round
The Series A round was led by Fireside Ventures with participation from Dharana Capital.
Startup Winners of the Week: Funding Highlights from April 19–25
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
Vayudh Raises USD 10 Mn Led by Dharana Capital to Boost Indigenous Defence Drone Innovation
The freshly raised capital will be deployed to enhance Vayudh's R&D capabilities, scale its manufacturing infrastructure, and accelerate deployment of drone systems across India's defence forces.
Dharana Capital Invests INR 400 Cr in Urban Company
Founder and Managing Partner of Dharana Capital, Vamsi Duvvuri, will join Urban Company's board as a Non-Executive Director.