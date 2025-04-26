Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's startup ecosystem witnessed a vibrant week of fundraising from April 19 to April 25, as a diverse range of ventures secured fresh capital to fuel growth and innovation. From financial marketplaces and food commerce to defence tech and consulting, these startups attracted significant investor interest, reflecting growing confidence in their models and long-term value propositions.

Uniqus Consultech

Founded in 2022 by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan, Mumbai-based Uniqus Consultech is redefining consulting for the modern age. It offers a unique blend of specialised services in accounting, reporting, finance operations, governance, ESG, risk, and tech-enabled consulting. Uniqus caters to clients seeking value-driven transformation across sectors with its integrated and innovation-led approach.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investors: Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments

Wow! Momo

Kolkata-based Wow! Momo, launched in 2008 by Sagar Daryani and Binod Homagai, began as a small kiosk and grew into a QSR giant. With 680 outlets across India, the company operates four key verticals: Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Chicken, and Wow! Kulfi. Its diverse portfolio and strong retail presence make it one of the most recognisable names in India's quick-service restaurant segment.

Funding Amount: USD 15–18 Million

Investors: Kamal Agrawal (Haldiram promoter family), Khazanah Nasional

Vayudh

A New Delhi-based venture and defence arm of IIT Delhi's BotLab Dynamics, Vayudh was founded in 2016 by Tanmay Bunkar, Anuj Barnwal, and Dr Sarita Ahlawat. It focuses on indigenous drone technologies for ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) in battlefield settings. Vayudh's swarm tech has logged over 300,000 autonomous flying hours. Its latest innovation, Atri, is India's first nano surveillance drone.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: Dharana Capital, Deepinder Goyal, Ajay Aggarwal, Sumit Jalan, LetsVenture, Navam Capital

FarMart

Established in 2015 by Alekh Sanghera and Mehtab Hans, Gurugram-headquartered FarMart operates a B2B food commerce platform that aims to digitise and optimise agri-supply chains. With a focus on connecting local buyers and sellers, the platform reduces transport inefficiencies and boosts farm-level profitability. While its presence is strong in north and central India, expansion in the south remains a work in progress.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: GC India Investment Holdings, Matrix Partners India (Z47), Stride Ventures, Trifecta Venture

BankBazaar

Launched in 2008 by Adhil, Arjun, and Rati Shetty, Chennai-based BankBazaar has established itself as a leading online financial marketplace. It offers consumers instant access to tailored credit card and loan options. The company recently expanded into the gold loan segment in collaboration with Muthoot Fincorp, enhancing its portfolio and capturing more share in India's growing digital lending landscape.

Funding Amount: USD 6.44 Million

Investors: Muthoot Fincorp, Walden International

This week's funding activity showcases India's diverse startup landscape, with capital flowing into both tech-driven enterprises and consumer-focused brands. From precision drones to street-smart momos, investors are clearly betting on a wide spectrum of innovation. As these startups scale, the infusion of funds is expected to boost product development, market penetration, and cross-border ambitions.