FarMart Raises INR 84 Cr in Mixed Funding Round for Growth and Expansion The funds will be used for business growth, market expansion, and general corporate purposes, aligning with the company's vision to strengthen its footprint across existing and new geographies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

SaaS-based food supply platform FarMart has raised INR 84 crore (approx. USD 10 million) in a mix of equity and debt funding. The equity portion saw GC India Investment Holdings lead with INR 43 crore, followed by Matrix Partners India (Z47) with INR 1 crore.

On the debt side, Stride Ventures and Trifecta Venture infused INR 40 crore via non-convertible debentures, as per the company's regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies.

The funds will be used for business growth, market expansion, and general corporate purposes, aligning with the company's vision to strengthen its footprint across existing and new geographies.

With this round, FarMart's post-money valuation stands at around INR 1,800 crore (USD 210 million), according to estimates by Entrackr.

Founded in 2015 by Alekh Sanghera and Mehtab Hans, FarMart operates a SaaS-based B2B food commerce platform that serves markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The platform digitises the agricultural supply chain by connecting nearby buyers and sellers, effectively reducing logistics costs and inefficiencies tied to long-distance transportation.

FarMart's services include streamlined procurement, logistics optimisation, and data-driven insights for agricultural stakeholders. The company boasts a robust network of retailers across central and northern India, although its penetration in the southern states and Jammu & Kashmir remains limited.

To date, FarMart has raised over USD 60 million, including a USD 32 million Series B round led by General Catalyst, with backing from Z47 and Omidyar Network India.

In FY24, FarMart's operating revenue rose 30% year-on-year to INR 1,341 crore, though it reported a net loss of INR 68 crore. Its key rivals in the agri-tech space include Gramophone (Info Edge-backed), Agrim (Kalaari Capital-backed), and Krishify.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

3 Clever Ways to Push the Envelope and Grow Your Business in 2025

Start making your boldest aspirations a reality by exploring options you may have never considered before.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

Intel Is Reportedly Cutting 20% of Its Workforce Under a New CEO

Over 21,000 roles could be affected, marking Intel's biggest layoff round yet.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff