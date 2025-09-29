According to filings with RoC, Dharana Capital contributed INR 82 crore, while Ashish Gupta invested INR 1 crore.

Restaurant point of sale and management software provider Petpooja has raised INR 137 crore (approx. USD 15.5 million) in its Series C funding round.

The investment was led by Dharana Capital with participation from Ashish Gupta, co-founder of Helion Ventures, along with Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra, the founders of Urban Company. Mukund Kulashekaran, Chief Business Officer at Urban Company, also joined the round.

The latest funding marks Petpooja's first capital infusion in four years. According to filings with the Registrar of Companies, Dharana Capital contributed INR 82 crore, while Ashish Gupta invested INR 1 crore. The allotment of the remaining amount is expected to follow.

Entrackr estimates that this round values the Ahmedabad headquartered company at about INR 910 crore (USD 103 million) reflecting a 3.5 times increase since its last fundraise. The final post money valuation will depend on the completion of pending disbursements.

Founded in 2011 by Parthiv Patel and Apurv Patel, Petpooja began as a B2B food delivery startup before shifting to a SaaS model. It now provides cloud based billing and management solutions to small and medium sized food service businesses.

The platform currently supports more than 100,000 restaurants across India, the Middle East, the United States, and Africa, spanning over 140 cities. The company claims to process more than 7 million orders each day and has expanded its offerings to include payroll and invoice automation tools.

Petpooja stated that the fresh capital will be directed toward strengthening its product portfolio, advancing artificial intelligence based automation, and improving customer support.

Including this round, the company has secured around INR 185 crore in total funding. In 2021, it raised USD 4.5 million in a Series B round led by Aroa Ventures. Following the new investment, Dharana Capital will hold an 18.62 percent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis.

Financially, Petpooja recorded a revenue of INR 76 crore in FY24, a 43 percent increase from the previous year, while its net losses narrowed to INR 13.4 crore. The company's FY25 results are yet to be reported.

Petpooja competes with players such as DotPe, Thrive, Posist, and GoFrugal in the restaurant management software segment.