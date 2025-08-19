Beyond Appliances Secures USD 4 Mn in Series A Round The Series A round was led by Fireside Ventures with participation from Dharana Capital.

Smart kitchen appliance brand Beyond Appliances has raised USD 4 million in a Series A round led by Fireside Ventures with participation from Dharana Capital.

The Bengaluru-based startup had previously secured USD 2 million in a seed round led by Fireside Ventures in November 2024.

With the latest funding, Beyond Appliances plans to double its manufacturing capacity. The company currently operates four facilities and intends to add two more in the coming year to support its pipeline of new products and meet increasing consumer demand.

Co-founder and CEO Eshwar K Vikas said, "At Beyond Appliances, we are committed to designing and manufacturing products with precision and care within India. Our goal is to bring high quality and beautifully designed appliances into every home. As we expand our operations, we are focused on reimagining the kitchen experience for millions of households."

Beyond Appliances was founded in 2024 by Eshwar K Vikas and Rakesh Patil, both of whom previously co-founded Mukunda Foods, a kitchen automation company that has worked with major food brands. The founders launched Beyond Appliances with the aim of redefining household appliances by combining technology, durability, and contemporary design.

The brand's portfolio includes Android chimneys, plug and play chimneys, and smart hobs and cooktops. All products are manufactured in India, aligning with the Make in India initiative. Beyond Appliances emphasises sustainable practices while tailoring its appliances to suit the needs of modern Indian households.

Suchi Pandya, Principal at Fireside Ventures, said, "Beyond Appliances has established a distinctive position in the home and kitchen appliances sector by combining product excellence with consumer trust. Its strong manufacturing base and focus on innovation place it well for long term growth."

According to the startup, revenues have doubled since its seed round last year, supported by strong consumer adoption and repeat purchases. Beyond plans to strengthen its core product categories while entering new appliance segments. It is also expanding its retail presence beyond Bengaluru and Hyderabad to major cities including Mumbai and Delhi.

Rakesh Patil, Co-founder and CTO, Beyond Appliances, said, "Our goal is to create appliances that think ahead, adapt to users, and set new benchmarks for sustainability and innovation, all while being tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of Indian kitchens."
