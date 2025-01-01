Digantara

News and Trends

From Space Tech to EVs, Bengaluru Dominates Startup Funding Activity This Week

Dec 12–18, 2025 Startups Highlights

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Digantara Closes USD 50 Mn Series B Round to Scale Space Surveillance Capabilities

The round saw new investors 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala, with continued support from Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital.

News and Trends

Campus Fund Launches USD 100 Mn Fund to Back Student Led Startups

Fund III plans to support up to 60 startups over the next four years, with initial investments ranging from INR 1 crore to INR 8 crore. Half of the fund is reserved for follow-on investments.

News and Trends

Space Machines Company Partners with Ananth Technologies and Digantara to Advance Space MAITRI Mission

The Space MAITRI (Mission for Australia-India's Technology, Research, and Innovation) mission is slated for 2026, with the Optimus satellite scheduled to launch aboard NewSpace India Limited's (NSIL) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).