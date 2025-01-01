Digantara
From Space Tech to EVs, Bengaluru Dominates Startup Funding Activity This Week
Dec 12–18, 2025 Startups Highlights
Digantara Closes USD 50 Mn Series B Round to Scale Space Surveillance Capabilities
The round saw new investors 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala, with continued support from Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital.
Campus Fund Launches USD 100 Mn Fund to Back Student Led Startups
Fund III plans to support up to 60 startups over the next four years, with initial investments ranging from INR 1 crore to INR 8 crore. Half of the fund is reserved for follow-on investments.
Space Machines Company Partners with Ananth Technologies and Digantara to Advance Space MAITRI Mission
The Space MAITRI (Mission for Australia-India's Technology, Research, and Innovation) mission is slated for 2026, with the Optimus satellite scheduled to launch aboard NewSpace India Limited's (NSIL) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).