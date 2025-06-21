Fund III plans to support up to 60 startups over the next four years, with initial investments ranging from INR 1 crore to INR 8 crore. Half of the fund is reserved for follow-on investments.

Campus Fund, a venture capital firm dedicated to student and dropout-led startups, has announced its largest fund to date—USD 100 million third fund. The firm has already secured more than half of the capital in its first close and has begun deploying funds, with two investments already finalised.

Founded by Richa Bajpai in 2020 as a thesis project at London Business School, Campus Fund exclusively supports founders who are currently in university, have dropped out, or graduated within the last three years. Registered as a Sebi Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), it evaluates over 7,000 startups annually through a network of more than 100 student scouts.

"This is a full-circle moment for me," said Bajpai, who also co-founded Goodera. "My entrepreneurial journey started in my final year of engineering. To now back students chasing bold ideas, that's the most meaningful chapter of my career."

Campus Fund's portfolio includes notable startups such as Digantara (space situational awareness), Sama (online dispute resolution), EtherealX (reusable rockets), and GreenGrahi (insect protein). Many have attracted follow-on capital from top firms like Accel, Peak XV Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, AlphaWave, and DST Global.

The new fund is backed by a mix of family offices, institutions, and prominent individual investors, including 360 One. Notable limited partners include Kanwaljit Singh (Fireside Ventures), Bharat Shah (HDFC Bank co-founder), Asha Jadeja Motwani, Jaimin Bhatt, and Sameen Farooqui.

Campus Fund continues to strengthen its position as a key catalyst for young founders shaping the future.