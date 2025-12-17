Digantara Closes USD 50 Mn Series B Round to Scale Space Surveillance Capabilities The round saw new investors 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala, with continued support from Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anirudh Sharma, Founder & CEO of Digantara

Digantara, a space surveillance and intelligence company, has completed a Series B funding round of USD 50 million. The round included a mix of new strategic and financial investors such as 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co of Japan, and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala.

Existing investors Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital also participated again in the funding.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to support its expansion beyond India and the US. Digantara plans to enter the European market by mid 2026 as part of its international growth plans.

The funding will also help establish new manufacturing facilities for optical systems and satellite production, along with the scaling up of research and development teams across multiple regions.

Digantara has outlined plans to deploy 15 space surveillance satellites and 2 missile warning satellites during the 2026 to 2027 period. These deployments are expected to enhance the company's ability to monitor objects and activities in space and strengthen early warning and tracking capabilities.

Founded in December 2020 by Anirudh Sharma, Digantara focuses on space situational awareness and intelligence. The company develops both space based and ground based infrastructure aimed at supporting safe and secure space operations. It provides data driven orbital insights to governments, defence agencies, and commercial customers across global markets.

The company operates an integrated platform known as AIRA, which combines sensing hardware, data processing, and analytics across space and terrestrial systems. Its infrastructure includes the SCOT constellation designed for space surveillance, the ALBATROSS series focused on missile warning and tracking, and SKYGATE, a network of ground based sensors. These systems are scheduled for phased deployment through 2026 and 2027.

Digantara currently operates across India, Singapore, and the US, and plans to expand into Europe by mid 2026 to strengthen its space and defence monitoring presence.

In February 2024, the Aditya Birla Group and SIDBI Venture Capital acquired minority stakes in the company. Before this, Digantara had raised USD 10 million in a Series A round.

Digantara is part of a broader group of space technology startups that have raised capital over the past 12 months, reflecting growing investment interest in the sector. These include Pixxel, Agnikul Cosmos, Skyroot Aerospace, Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space, SatSure, and Manastu Space.
