Space Machines Company, an Australian-Indian in-space servicing firm, has announced two significant partnerships with industry leaders Ananth Technologies and Digantara. These collaborations, revealed during the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX) 2024, are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the Space MAITRI mission and launching Space Machines Company's second Optimus satellite.

The Space MAITRI (Mission for Australia-India's Technology, Research, and Innovation) mission is slated for 2026, with the Optimus satellite scheduled to launch aboard NewSpace India Limited's (NSIL) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). These partnerships underscore Space Machines Company's growing commitment to fostering international cooperation in the space sector, particularly between Australia and India.

"These partnerships represent a significant milestone for both the Space MAITRI mission and Australia's growing connection with India's space sector," said Rajat Kulshrestha, CEO and Co-Founder of Space Machines Company. "We'll work closely with Ananth Technologies and Digantara throughout the Space MAITRI project lifecycle, leveraging each company's advanced engineering, logistic, and situational space awareness capabilities to fulfill the joint Australian-Indian mission of building a more sustainable space future."

Ananth Technologies will provide Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) services for the mission, offering comprehensive engineering and logistics support. This includes the safe transportation and handling of spacecraft components, extensive testing at its cleanroom facilities in Bengaluru, and spacecraft fueling at the launch site.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, Ananth Technologies Chairman and Managing Director, said, "Ananth Technologies is globally renowned for our expertise in precision engineering, manufacturing, and satellite integration. We're committed to providing the logistical support and resources for the Space MAITRI mission's success."

"This agreement is also an opportunity to showcase India's growing test and launch capabilities and how our space sector is working with international partners to address global opportunities and challenges," Rao added.

Meanwhile, Digantara will integrate its advanced short-range electro-optical payload onto the Optimus satellite. This technology will track resident space objects, enabling close approach maneuvers during on-orbit operations and contributing to broader space domain awareness.

"Our collaborative work with Space Machines Company will enable Optimus to track and engage short-range resident space objects, a vital capability when executing close approach manoeuvres during on-orbit operations," stated Anirudh Sharma, Digantara CEO.

The Space MAITRI mission received USD 8.5 million in funding from the Australian Government in April 2024 through the Australian Space Agency's International Space Investment India Projects program.