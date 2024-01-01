Digital Lending Platform
Indifi Co-Founder Siddharth Mahanot Exits Indifi After 9 Years, Alok Mittal and Sangram Singh to Lead
After the changeover, it is anticipated that Sangram Singh, the recently appointed chief executive officer (CEO), and another Co-founder, Alok Mittal, will take on leadership roles.
Digital Lending Platform Propelld Raises USD 25 Mn Debt for NBFC Arm Edgro
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised money to expand its offerings and market reach.
Digital Lending Platform RupeeRedee's NBFC arm FincFriends Secures USD 7.8 Mn Led by InCred Finance and Grow Money Capital
The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds for its expansion and product portfolio. A portion of the funds will also be used to "amplify" the NBFC's credit portfolio, increase its customer base, and expand operations into emerging countries.
Digital Lending Platform mPokket Raises INR 500 Cr in Debt from BPEA Credit
The Kolkata-based lending platform will utilise the raised funds to meet the growing credit demand of customers and accelerating product development in the career accelerator and insurance verticals.