You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Digital Lending Platform RupeeRedee's NBFC arm FincFriends Secures USD 7.8 Mn Led by InCred Finance and Grow Money Capital The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds for its expansion and product portfolio. A portion of the funds will also be used to "amplify" the NBFC's credit portfolio, increase its customer base, and expand operations into emerging countries.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Gaurav Sharma (Chief Compliance Officer), Ranjan Kumar (Head-Accounts & Finance), Roman Aznabaev (CEO), Prerna Arora (Head- Human Resources), Ajay Chaurasia (Vice President)

FincFriends Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of lending focused NBFC firm RupeeRedee, has announced the raising of USD 7.8 million (in a mix of debt and equity) in a strategic round led by InCred Finance and Grow Money Capital.

The lead investors contributed USD 3 million in debt funding; the remaining funds were raised from existing investor APV Management through debt (USD 2.8 million) and equity (USD 2 million).

The total amount raised by the company last financial year stands at USD 11.6 million in equity and USD 1.3 million in debt.

Now, the company's total fundraising stands at USD 13.6 million in equity, USD 3.5 million in ECB (External Commercial Borrowings) and USD 4.3 million in debt.

According to the official announcement, the new funding will support the startup's expansion and product portfolio. A portion of the funds will also be used to "amplify" the NBFC's credit portfolio, increase its customer base, and expand operations into emerging countries.

Roman Aznabaev, CEO, RupeeRedee, said, "As we focus on expanding our credit offerings, we are looking forward to leveraging this opportunity to create high value for our customers and stakeholders alike."

RupeeRedee, led by Aznabaev Roman, provides digital lending services and short-term personal loans in partnership with FincFriends.

Since their founding in 2017, RupeeRedee and FincFriends have helped the nation's vast underprivileged population—which includes salaried individuals, self-employed people, first-time borrowers, and those turned down by other lenders—by providing digital personal loans.

FincFriends claims to offer personal loans up to INR 30,000.

Mohit Gandhi, Head of Financial Institution Lending at InCred Finance, said, "InCred's collaboration with FincFriends underscores our dedication to offering customized liquidity solutions for businesses, fostering financial inclusion, and empowering communities. Through this partnership, we actively support FincFriends' mission of delivering socially responsible funding to underserved populations in India. Together, we are committed to shaping a more financially inclusive future."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

AI-Based Employee Background Verification Startup TraqCheck Raises Funding from Caret Capital and Peyush Bansal

Through increasing recruiting speed, cost effectiveness, and accuracy, the Delhi-based platform hopes to innovate the background verification market by utilising the raised funds to advance and integrate new AI technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
News and Trends

Aerospace Components Manufacturer JJG Aero Secures USD 12 Mn from CX Partners

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to utilise the raised funds mainly toward furthering vertical integration, boosting manufacturing capacity at the new location, and other business activities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

These Are the Top 6 AI Threats to Your Business Right Now

The modern workforce is forever changed by artificial intelligence. If you fail to understand that we will all need to learn AI to some degree, you haven't been paying attention.

By Ben Angel
Business Solutions

Visualize Data for Better Business: MS Visio is $23.99 Through April 16

Set your team up for success with a reliable tool for creating organizational charts, diagrams, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Digital Lending Platform RupeeRedee's NBFC arm FincFriends Secures USD 7.8 Mn Led by InCred Finance and Grow Money Capital

The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds for its expansion and product portfolio. A portion of the funds will also be used to "amplify" the NBFC's credit portfolio, increase its customer base, and expand operations into emerging countries.

By Entrepreneur Staff