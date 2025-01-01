Eight Roads Ventures

Women-Focused Brand BlissClub Secures INR 45 Cr from Elevation Capital, Eight Roads & Alteria

The fresh funds will be deployed towards business growth, market expansion, and general corporate purposes.

Everstage Announces USD 30 Mn Series B Funding and INR 5 Cr ESOP Buyback

The newly acquired funds will be used to enhance Everstage's product capabilities and expand its in-house professional services.

Fintech Startup Fibe Raises USD 90 Mn in Series E Round Led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Others

The Pune-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand reach, strengthen technological infrastructure, and deepen its impact across India.

HiLabs Raises USD 39 Mn in Series B Led by Eight Roads Ventures and Denali Growth Partners

US-based HiLabs with R&D hubs in Pune and Bengaluru aims to use the funds for technology enhancement, hiring talent, and expanding its product teams.