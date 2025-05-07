Women-Focused Brand BlissClub Secures INR 45 Cr from Elevation Capital, Eight Roads & Alteria The fresh funds will be deployed towards business growth, market expansion, and general corporate purposes.

Minu Margeret, CEO and Founder, BlissClub

Women-focused activewear brand BlissClub has raised INR 45 crore (~USD 5.3 million) in a mix of equity and debt funding to fuel its expansion plans. The round was led by existing investor Elevation Capital, with participation from Eight Roads Ventures and debt contribution from Alteria Capital.

The fresh funds will be deployed towards business growth, market expansion, and general corporate purposes, according to the company's filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

BlissClub allotted 16,076 CCPS shares at INR 20,528 each and 1,200 non-convertible debentures at INR 1,00,000 apiece to raise the capital.

Founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret, BlissClub is a Bengaluru-based D2C brand catering exclusively to women. It offers a diverse portfolio of "movewear" including leggings, tops, outerwear, shorts, and innerwear, as well as accessories and wellness essentials. Recently, it also entered the travel wear segment, broadening its lifestyle offering. Products are available via its website and leading marketplaces like Myntra, Amazon, and AJIO.

Post the funding, Elevation Capital holds a 24.5% stake in the company, followed by Eight Roads Ventures at 15.79%. BlissClub has raised close to USD 26 million to date, including debt, according to data from TheKredible.

In FY24, the company reported a 27% jump in operating revenue to INR 87 crore, though losses stood at INR 44 crore. With the latest infusion, BlissClub aims to accelerate growth while building on its loyal customer base and expanding its category footprint.
